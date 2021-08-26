Mahoning Township police say a Wednesday morning collision that killed a Pulaski woman was the fault of a Youngstown driver who suffered serious injuries.
The accident, which occurred around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of West State Street (Route 224) in Mahoning Township, claimed the life of Nancy Black, 82, of Pulaski.
Shasta Sapp, 30, of Youngstown, who hit Black's car from behind, was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, police reported. Her condition was unavailable Thursday.
Sapp's 4-year-old child was taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation.
Police reported that two of three vehicles were stopped in traffic, waiting for an oversized load being pulled by a tractor-trailer to enter the highway, when Sapp, driving a blue Chevy Cobalt, failed to stop behind two other cars. Her car smashed into the back of a gray Kia Soul driven by Black, pushing it into a Chevrolet SUV in front of her, driven by Dennis Campbell, 42, of New Castle.
Black was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson reported later that Black died from blunt force trauma.
Campbell reported at the scene that he was not injured, but said he would obtain hospital care later if necessary, police said.
The state police conducted an accident reconstruction investigation.
Mahoning Township police chief Robert Sipe said that the state police report, which has not yet been issued, will determine the estimated speed of Sapp's vehicle and whether charges will be filed against her in the accident.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation shut down that section of Route 224 during the investigation and accident clearance. It was reopened to traffic around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, traffic was detoured onto secondary roads.
The Mahoning, Union, Pulaski and Neshannock Township volunteer fire departments also assisted Mahoning Township police at the scene. An Ohio state trooper and Pulaski Township police also responded.
