State police say more charges of animal cruelty are pending against a Volant area woman who reportedly was found to have been harboring 30 pit bulls and two cats in neglectful conditions on her property earlier this month.
State troopers accompanied a county humane officer went to the home of Tesha Semaj Berry, 38, of Rabbit Haven Lane, Washington Township, on Oct. 13 in response to a tip they had received about the animals, according to Cpl. Randy Guy.
This was not the first time the police had been to Berry’s house for animal complaints, Guy said. Numerous dogs and other animals were seized and a multitude of felony and other charges were filed against her in March 2021. She is awaiting trial on those counts in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
During their recent visit to her home this month, the police and a county animal welfare officer talked to Berry then served a search warrant and seized all 30 pit bulls and two cats, he said.
The animals were given veterinary checkups and care and turned over to the ANNA (Association for Needy and Neglected Animals) Shelter in Erie, a no-kill animal shelter, for possible adoption. Guy saidnone of the animals appeared to have been injured, but they were living in poor conditions without food and water.
Four children were in the mobile home and police, for the second time, contacted Lawrence County Children and Youth Services because of the unsanitary conditions in the home. The agency is investigating their welfare, according to a police report.
When police arrested Berry in January 2021, they reportedly had seized 30 pit bulls, two kittens, two ball python snakes, two gerbils and six feeder mice. Three additional ball python snakes were found dead in plastic bins inside her house, according to a criminal complaint filed at that time.
Berry is facing 154 criminal charges in connection with that raid, including aggravated cruelty to animals, mutilation to animals and endangering the welfare of children as a result of that search and seizure. She is accused of keeping the animals and her children in execrable, unsanitary conditions and not providing the animals with proper food, water and protection. The conditions had been observed inside and outside of her home, according to the criminal complaint, and the pit bulls’ ears had been cropped so short their eardrums were exposed.
Lawrence County Children and Youth Services removed the children, now of ages between 7 and 13, from the home and had placed them with other family members. They reportedly had been returned to her and were at the home last week when police arrived, according to the report.
Police during their first visit received information about the conditions of the animals and the residence from a sworn humane police officer. A man had reported to the officer he was trying to buy a pit bull puppy for $4,000 from Berry and noticed about 30 dogs living in overcrowded, unsanitary and unsafe conditions in 20-degree weather, according to court papers.
State troopers visited the house in January 2021, prior to the initial charges were filed and found kennels that had eight to 10 piles of feces in them, the report said. Police noted in the paperwork the smell from the inside of the house could be detected from the porch when the door was opened.
A medical report for all of the initial animals seized stated that altogether, 23 dogs had improper ear cropping.
Necropsies performed on the dead pythons showed they had died from improper husbandry and basic care, according to the complaint. Police noted Berry failed to provide required licensing or rabies vaccines for 27 of those dogs met the age requirements.
A second set of charges has not yet been filed against Berry in connection with last week’s visit by the police, Guy said. More charges “are definitely pending” against Berry.
She is out of jail from the previous charges on a $10,000 unsecured bond. An unsecured bond means she is free, but must show up for all of her court proceedings or she will be charged the entire amount.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
