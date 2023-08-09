A Neshannock Village woman is in the Lawrence County jail after she reportedly kicked and bit officers while they were trying to arrest her on a bench warrant.
They arrested Candice Leigh Clark, 31, on a warrant when they were called to the apartment complex on Neshannock Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding a dispute. According to a criminal complaint, Clark struggled with the officers and they used a Taser to take her into custody and place her in the cruiser. She then kicked the back rear window of the police car.
The officers reportedly suffered minor injuries as the result of the encounter, the report said.
Clark is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest. She was placed in jail on the bench warrant, pending arraignment Wednesday.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.