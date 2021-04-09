A North Hill man fatally shot Friday during a gunfire exchange in Neshannock Village had fired the first bullet, police said, and they have determined that no charges will be filed against his shooter.
The shooting occurred just before 1 p.m., claiming the life of 22-year-old Darius Ramsey of Young Street, who New Castle police say initiated the gunfire by shooting first at 50-year-old Marcus N. Respress of 401 Neshannock Ave., in a parking lot outside of Respress' apartment. Respress returned fire at Ramsey, who was driving a black Ford Escape. He was hit once in the chest by a bullet, and as he tried to speed away from the scene, his SUV went off the road and struck a light pole, knocking it down, according to city police chief Bobby Salem.
Someone in a private vehicle took Ramsey to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he died, Salem said.
Salem said Respress had shot back at Ramsey in self defense, and Ramsey's death has been ruled as a justifiable homicide. A court document notes that Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa also determined that the killing of Ramsey was an act of self-defense.
Salem said the police and other authorities determined that, after closely reviewing a detailed outside surveillance video provided by the Lawrence County Housing Authority.
Respress escaped injury in the shooting, but bullets from Ramsey's gun struck a nearby vehicle, Salem said.
Respress is not facing charges in connection with Ramsey's death, the police chief said.
However, the police have charged Respress with firearms and drug-related charges after confiscating 81.1 grams of suspected heroin, a bag of suspected marijuana and host of guns from his apartment during a search that resulted from the shooting. None of the firearms had been reported stolen, police said.
A criminal complaint filed against Respress details how the shooting occurred and the search of his residence was initiated.
New Castle officers upon arrival at the scene found Ramsey's car against the concrete base of the light pole and learned that he had been taken to the hospital in another vehicle, the report states.
The surveillance video shows Respress walking on the sidewalk. When the Ford Escape approached at high speed, Respress took a gun out of the right pocket of his shorts and kept it pointed at the ground, police reported. The driver of the Escape, later identified as Ramsey, pointed a black gun out of the window and fired it at Respress, the complaint states. Respress then pointed his gun at the Escape and returned fire, shooting four times into the vehicle. The Escape sped away and crashed into the light pole, the report said.
When the police went to Respress' apartment to talk to him, he exhibited signs of a cardiac event and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, the court papers state.
Respress had told police during questioning that he was returning a gun to his cousin and was going to meet him in a parking lot. He said he saw his nephew in a vehicle, arguing with the driver of the Ford Escape in the parking lot. He said the Escape driver asked him what he was looking at, and he said the Escape driver (Ramsey) then pulled out a gun and shot at him. He said he thought about running but instead returned fire, then he went back into an apartment to wait for the police to arrive.
The police obtained a search warrant for Respress' apartment and served it around 7 p.m., when they found the suspected drugs and the firearms.
The report notes that Respress had been convicted on a felony drug charge in Lexington, Oklahoma, in 2005, and is not allowed to possess a gun in Pennsylvania.
Following his release from the hospital, Respress was arrested on charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. District Judge Melissa A. Amodie arraigned him Friday morning and committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.