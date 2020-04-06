A Minnesota man is in the Lawrence County jail after New Castle police pulled him over and found a gun, reported to have been stolen, in his car.
An officer pulled over the car, driven by Jason Caron Murphy, 39, of St. Paul around 12:08 a.m. Sunday for a vehicle violation at the intersection of Croton Avenue and Mill Street. The officer reported smelling marijuana and seeing smoke coming from inside Murphy's vehicle and determined he did not have a valid driver's license, according to a criminal complaint.
A female passenger in the car also did not have a valid license, the report states.
Murphy had a sealed package of marijuana in his left jacket pocket, and a THC cartridge was in his pants pocket, according to the court papers.
The police reported finding marijuana in a plastic bag inside the passenger door, and a loaded black and silver 9-millimeter semiautomatic handgun with a bullet in the chamber inside the center console. Murphy did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon, the officer noted, and the gun was reported to have been stolen on Aug. 19 in a burglary in Minnesota.
The vehicle was impounded.
Murphy is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, carrying a gun without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without rear lights.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to jail on a $50,000 bond.
