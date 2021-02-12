A man who led officers on a short vehicle pursuit in a stolen vehicle through the city's South Side ended it by crashing the car into a tavern then running from the scene, according to police.
New Castle police reported that they chased Malcolm Kahil Gab Jones, 28, of 412 Bleakley Ave., around noon Thursday and caught him, and he is incarcerated.
According to a police report, officers were called to Blanchard Avenue regarding a stolen green Kia Sorrento station wagon.The owner told police that a leasing company was tracking the car on GPS and that it was in the area of Long Avenue. The officer went to that area and spotted it turning left onto Long Avenue.
He tried to pull over the car and it turned right onto Grimes Street, then stopped in front of a grocery store. It then took off going south on Grimes Street and crashed into Buzz and Rich's Tavern on the corner of Galbreath and Hamilton streets, the report said.
The driver, later identified as Jones, then got out of the car and ran east on Galbreath Street. The officer parked his car and got out and chased Jones on foot and grabbed his jacket to catch him, he reported. Jones then fought with the officer, who was commanding him to stop resisting, and the officer took him to the ground.
Two officers then continued giving him verbal commands and he pulled his arms under his body. The police eventually handcuffed him.
The police reported that the Kia that Jones was driving had struck the gas meters on the side of the tavern, and Columbia Gas was contacted to check them.
They noted that Jones was wanted by the state police on an active bench warrant, and another warrant from the Mercer County District Attorney's office. He is being held on those warrants in the Lawrence County jail, and charges against him in the chase and crash are pending, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.