Authorities removed three children from a home in Ellwood City where police reportedly found deplorable living conditions.
The house reportedly had no heat or running water, and the three children, ages 5, 3, and 1, tested positive for cocaine metabolites at UPMC Children’s Hospital, according to criminal complaints filed Wednesday against their parents, Katelyn Jessi Patterson, 27, and Brent William Hendershot, 37, of the 500 block of Haig Street.
Sgt. Michael McBride, Ellwood City police officer-in-charge, said Thursday a dead dog was found later amidst the clutter in the house.
The police were alerted to the situation when neighbors reported they had not seen the mother or her children in weeks. Through an investigation and despite contacts by phone with the parents, the police still did not know their whereabouts. They obtained a search warrant for the home, which was served Feb. 28, and police had to force their way inside because the house reportedly was barricaded from the inside.
They found the living room to be full of trash, garbage, a broken television and a couch that had been torn into pieces and propped against the door, the report said.
The police reported finding human feces and urine in buckets, pots and bottles throughout the house, and they found underwear and toilet paper covered in feces in various locations. A child’s room in an upstairs bedroom had food, trash and debris all over the floor. They saw multiple crack pipes inside the closet along with bottles of urine, the report said. The beds were covered with food, trash and other items, and other rooms, including the bathroom, were described to have been in similar condition, with the toilet overflowing onto the floor with trash, feces and urine, the complaint states. The kitchen conditions were similar, with food dried on dishes and a padlock on the refrigerator. The police found some evidence of fresh food, which led them to believe that someone had been living there fairly recently, according to the court papers.
There were multiple electronics in the basement amid bottles filled with urine on the sticky floor. A living area had a mattress on the floor and a couch against a wall with hundreds of pop cans piled behind it, the complaint alleges, and multiple crack pipes and other apparent narcotics paraphernalia were in the basement. Police said the walls, floor and surroundings all were filled with feces.
The police as a result placed a “be on the lookout” alert for the parents and learned that they were staying with the children at a motel in Beaver Falls. They contacted Children and Youth Services to check on the children’s welfare, the report said.
The children were taken to the police department then turned over to Children and Youth Services for their care. Both Patterson and Hendershot agreed to questioning by the police, the report said.
Patterson told the police they had moved out the previous Saturday, and for two months prior, they lived in the basement of the house, then they moved into an upstairs room, the paperwork states. She told police because there was no running water, the family had used bottled water to drink, shower and bathe.
The three children remain in the custody of Children and Youth Services.
“In my 23 years as a policeman, I’ve never seen a house this bad with children living in it,” McBride commented.
Both Patterson and Hendershot are charged with six felony counts of endangering the welfare of children. They were arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed them to the jail on $200,000 bonds each.
Additional charges regarding the dead canine are pending, McBride said.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
