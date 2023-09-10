A crash involving an Amish buggy on Route 208 in Wilmington Township was caused by a driver who hit it from behind, according to state police.
The state police issued a report late Tuesday about the Sept. 3 collision that occurred around 7 p.m.
According to the report, a Ford Expedition driven by Ronald S. Whyte, 55, of New Wilmington, was westbound behind the horse and buggy. Whyte told police he did not see the buggy because of the sun glare when his vehicle struck it and it overturned.
The buggy driver ad a 13-year-old girl who was a passenger in the rig suffered apparent minor injuries. The police did not provide their names or addresses. The girl was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
The horse was not injured, and no other injuries were reported.
