Following an investigation that started in July, New Castle narcotics officers have filed charges against a West Side man after he reportedly swallowed quantities of drugs in plastic bags upon his arrest in February.
Jermaine Flamer, 45, of Smithfield Street, is in the Lawrence County jail facing multiple drug charges stemming from the probe and a parole violation for past drug offenses. The latest charges, filed against him Tuesday, were for possession of narcotics in connection with the Feb. 3 swallowing incident that resulted in his hospitalization and transport from the Lawrence County jail.
According to a criminal complaint, the New Castle police and Lawrence county Drug Task Force agents previously had conducted surveillance and obtained search warrants for Flamer's home and his "trap house," a known location used by drug dealers to sell narcotics away from their primary residences.
Police learned through the investigation that a black Chevrolet Avalanche would drive Flamer to various locations to complete drug transactions, according to the report.
The police initiated a traffic stop around noon Feb. 3 after conducting surveillance and seeing him being taken from his home to the other house, and he was taken into custody on a state parole violation warrant while in the parking lot of a West Side convenience store, according to the paperwork.
The police at the time saw a plastic bag top sticking outside of the passenger door where Flamer had exited, and the car was impounded for an impending search. The driver of the car told police he saw Flamer throw something into the back seat, according to the report.
Meanwhile, Flamer became unresponsive at the county jail and doses of naloxone were ineffective, the report said, and he was taken to the hospital. The police deduced that Flamer reportedly had ingested a plastic bag containing unknown narcotics, the report said.
He remained hospitalized for three days. Officers obtained a search warrant for his medical records and learned that he had swallowed 30 dime bags of what he thought was cocaine, reportedly when he was about to have been arrested. Police allege that he had tried to conceal the evidence by swallowing the narcotics, the report said.
Flamer's medical records showed that he tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, the report said.
As a result, he is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count each of tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of law. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set a jail bond of $75,000.
Flamer remains in the county jail. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.