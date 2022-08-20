New Castle police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Sankey Street on Saturday afternoon.
The incident in Westview Terrace reportedly occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when a man reportedly was shot twice in the hand and upper leg.
Attempts to reach New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem were unsuccessful after the shooting occurred. More information will be available later this weekend. The status of the victim is unknown at this time and he was taken to a hospital.
Police detained two who they believe were involved in the shooting.
