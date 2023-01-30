police stock

A woman is dead and another person is in critical condition after a Monday shooting in the 200 block of First Street in Ellwood City borough.

Police have a person in custody following the shooting that occurred around 5:15 p.m.

A woman was shot and killed, while another person was in critical condition, according to Ellwood City police Sgt. Michael McBride

Traffic was temporarily shut down at the Ewing Park Bridge and no traffic was allowed on Fountain Avenue while police looked for the suspect, who is in custody.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

