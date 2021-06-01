SHARON — Sharon police have responded to two local schools, Case Avenue Elementary School and Sharon Senior High School, in response to a lockdown at the two buildings.
The lockdown was initiated just after 11:30 a.m. according to a report sent from staff to students.
At 1:40 p.m., about two hours after putting the district's schools into lockdown, Superintendent Michael Calla posted a statement.
The statement, on the district's web site and social media, said the someone phoned in a threat against the Middle/High School. District officials said they closed down the Middle/High School and Case Avenue, C.M. Musser and West Hill elementary schools in response to the threat.
"The Sharon Police Department responded to the threat with full force and ensured the safety of all students and staff," Calla said in the statement.
District staff said students would be dismissed today at the normal time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.