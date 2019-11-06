Police respond to robbery at credit union

New Castle police are investigating a robbery that was reported at the GNC Federal Credit Union downtown on Wednesday afternoon.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said a man walked into the credit union located at 201 S. Jefferson St. around 1:20 p.m. and demanded money from a teller. He left the building with an undetermined amount of cash.
Salem said the detectives are reviewing surveillance video of the incident. He said he does not believe the robber showed any kind of weapon. More information will be available as the probe continues, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.