Police respond to robbery at credit union

A man who police said robbed the GNC Federal Credit Union downtown Wednesday afternoon demanded quarters and other cash and dropped the quarters on the floor as he fled.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said the man, wearing a dark, hooded jacket and a ski mask, entered the credit union located at 201 S. Jefferson St. at 1:31 p.m. and put a yellow plastic bag on the counter. He told the teller that he wanted money and threatened to shoot her if she didn't comply, Salem reported. He said the man never showed a gun.
The teller put an undisclosed sum of bills into the back, and she also gave him a quantity of quarters but he dropped $8.25 worth of them, Salem said.
Police viewed video surveillance of the robbery. The man ran toward Mercer Street, then he disappeared, he said, adding that no one saw a suspicious vehicle anywhere.
Anyone with information about the incident can leave it on the police department's online tip center at the website newcastlepd.com, or they can call the police at (724) 656-3570.
