New Castle police responded to a fight Sunday afternoon on Pearson Street, where a resident reported that a man got out of a car toting an assault rifle.
The resident said a group of about 20 youths were fighting around 3 p.m., and that people left their houses to break it up. A man, believed to be the father of one of the youths, pulled up in a car with other people and got out with an AK-47.
The man who reported it said he called 911, and the man with the gun left before city police arrived. Police told the neighbor that the man is allowed to carry the weapon.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said that according to officers who were at the scene, the man left and didn't point the gun at anyone or threaten them. He said no charges will be filed in the incident because no threat was made, and that was approved by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
"They told me to shut up and walk away," the caller said of the police. He said he doesn't know the identity of the man with the gun.
"I called 911 and they said he is legal to carry it," he said. "I saw the assault rifle come out of the car and confronted the guy and he put it away and took off."
