Local emergency units were called Tuesday to a home on Hanna Street, where a 4-month-old baby boy died.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said the call came in at 12:11 p.m. as a cardiac arrest. Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy report to determine the official cause of death.
Salem said the baby was in a crib, and the parents and other children were in the house at the time of the incident.
Lawrence County deputy coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo pronounced the child dead at the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.