An Oak Leaf Gardens man is in the Lawrence County jail for a reported assault of a woman that left her paralyzed from a broken neck, according to New Castle police.
Geno F. Cappabianco, 37, of Parkwood Court is accused of flipping over a couch on top of the woman after they had an argument the afternoon of May 22.
Following an investigation and interview with him Thursday, the filed charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault against him.
According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police that the woman had been lying on the couch at Cappabianco's residence when Cappabianco flipped the sofa over onto her, and that she said she couldn't breathe and her body was limp.
The police arrived at the apartment to find the woman lying on the floor, unresponsive, and attempts were made by paramedics to resuscitate her, the court papers said.
She was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where it was determined she suffered a fracture to three vertebrae, and was intubated and paralyzed from the neck down, police reported.
Cappabianco was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $100,000.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
