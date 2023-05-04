Neshannock Township police are advising people not to leave valuables in their unattended vehicles in Pearson Park and at Hess Ice Rink.
The warning comes after a series of break-ins were reported, where someone smashed the windows of vehicles to access what was inside of them.
The vehicles subject to the break-ins were parked in public lots at the park and recreation facilities, police said.
