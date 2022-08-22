The state police in New Castle are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Wampum area.
Police said a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Ford F-350 pickup truck that was parked in the lot of a business on Route 18 in Wampum. Another catalytic converter theft was reported to have occurred outside of a business in the 3100 block of Wampum Road.
Both thefts reportedly occurred between Aug. 13 and 15, police said. Anyone who has information about them is asked to call the state police at (724) 598-2211.
