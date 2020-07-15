HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Tuesday the state’s first police reforms passed by the General Assembly in response to public outcry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
One of the new laws will require the state to create a statewide hiring database for police agencies to check prior to hiring officers.
The other will require mental health evaluations focusing on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and new training for police in de-escalation strategies, community and cultural awareness and implicit bias.
“A little over a month ago I met with leaders of Black communities in Philadelphia and Harrisburg to discuss ways we can improve law enforcement to make our commonwealth safer for every Pennsylvanian,” Wolf said. “Today, I am signing two bills that will take steps toward achieving this goal.”
State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester County, was the author of the legislation calling for increased mental health evaluations and increased training.
The legislation “tells those who feel voiceless and unheard that they are heard,” he said.
The new police hiring database will include records documenting when officers have been found to have committed misconduct on the job. In addition, if a department hires an officer despite a history of serious misconduct, the department must complete a “hiring report” explaining the decision.
While information in the personnel database wouldn’t be available for public scrutiny, the public would have access to the hiring reports, said state Rep. Chris Rabb, D-Philadelphia.
Rabb said that lawmakers hope that having to disclose these hiring decisions will deter police chiefs who might be tempted to overlook an job candidate’s history of misconduct when filling a vacancy.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro supported the move to create the hiring database and forged a coalition of law enforcement groups backing it.
The move to adopt the new police reforms was accelerated by the widespread protests of people across the state, Shapiro said.
“I heard their righteous calls for changes, others heard it,” he said.
The new police reform laws began as two of four reform bills moving in the General Assembly. The other two — a chokehold ban and a measure calling for a new state report compiling data on incidents involving use of force by police — passed the state Senate but haven’t moved in the state House.
Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Center County, said there’s “no particular reason” those bills haven’t moved in the state House.
“Those bills will go through the committee process as our bills did,” he said.
Shapiro said he thinks there’s consensus building to pass a chokehold ban. The state Senate passed legislation that would bar the use of chokeholds unless the police officer believed his life was in danger.
