State police are investigating a report of a cat having been shot in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month.
Police issued a news release Monday saying the cat was shot in the back end on Jan. 8 or Jan. 9. Because of the severity of its injuries, the cat was euthanized, the report said.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
