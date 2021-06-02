Police are investigating the shooting of a New Brighton man early Tuesday morning in Perry Township.
Ellwood City borough and New Castle state police responded to Mercer Road at Cut Off Street at approximately 1:22 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting and found Nyasanu Greene II, 18, of New Brighton, shot inside a Mitsubishi SUV. The vehicle was shot several times by a person or people in another vehicle. A second vehicle was shot, but the occupants avoided injury.
Greene was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is requested to contact New Castle state police at (724) 598-2211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.