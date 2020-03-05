New Castle police are looking for information about the identity of a man who was seen firing shots at a car on Monday.
The incident occurred around 12:02 a.m. outside of a convenience store on Highland Avenue, according to a police report. A woman told police she was in the parking lot when a man wearing all black and a hood stood near the fuel pumps and fired six to eight shots from a gun at a white sedan.
The police searched the lot and found a 9-millimeter shell casing on the ground.
No further information was available, police said.
