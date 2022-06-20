A Beaufort, Georgia, man was flown to a Youngstown hospital Sunday night with a bullet wound to the shoulder after being shot on the city’s South Side.
New Castle police reported the man was standing outside on East Home Street when a man shot at him from a driving-by car around 9 p.m. When police arrived, the gunshot victim was lying on the side of the road, according to city police Chief Bobby Salem.
He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.
The shooting was one of two reported during the weekend. Police received a report of gunshots in the 300 block of Halco Drive in the Grant Street apartment complex around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police learned shots were fired by someone in a white BMW SUV with an Ohio registration.
Police searched that area and interviewed multiple people in the area.
Salem said the investigation is continuing in both shooting incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.