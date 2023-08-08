The topics of police presence and crime were brought up by city residents during city council’s Thursday meeting.
Residents who spoke have concerns not enough is being done to address crime in the city, or to prevent crimes from happening.
Paul Neubecker, who lives on the East Side, said he feels there’s not enough of a police presence there.
“I only see police when something is going wrong, not just driving around with their presence,” Neubecker said. “They’re not preventing anything by not being there.”
Neubecker said in February, a group of minors caused $1,000 worth of damage to his garage. It took police 20 minutes to respond and no individual has been charged.
He feels police are selective with how they respond to incidents, citing a recent incident where five officers responded to vandalism to a vacant house near where he lives.
“I’m saddened because...how are we supposed to build a city up when it’s just constantly being torn down and people are being protected,” Neubecker said.
Neubecker, who was a U.S. Army military police officer for five years, said he wants to see a more proactive police department in the future.
“Police presence works. If the police are around, you are less likely to see crime,” Neubecker said.
“I’d like to be more proactive in our policing in this community, just be around, visible.”
In response, city Administrator Chris Frye said he understands Neubecker’s concerns and will discuss the matter with Chief Bobby Salem.
“If you know who the kids are, there should be no reason why there shouldn’t have been charges filed,” Frye said.
Frye said city officials and council review the call logs and incidents the police respond to on a monthly basis, stating it is “staggering” the number of calls police respond to.
“It’s staggering what they’re dealing with, anywhere from a rabid raccoon to a large drug bust,” Frye said.
Frye said the city is working internally to make better changes to the department and is looking to possibly hire new graduates from the police academy to grow the force.
Councilman Eric Ritter added there was a period where a number of officers were out due to injuries. Shenango Township resident Ashley Taylor, who is considering a space in the city for her new business, said she is worried about the violence in the city, and feels the incidents and the police’s lack of a response cause potential developers and residents from not wanting to move into the city.
Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile told Frye scrapped cars are being dumped by Dean Park, while resident Devin Ryan Maresca said nothing has been done regarding the debris by the former Universal Rundle building at 217 N. Mill St., which is owned by the Lawrence County Human Services Center.
Ritter said he reached out to the city’s code enforcement to address the debris concerns.
Who is responsible for the cemetery?
During the meeting, a commendation was presented to American Legion Post 343 for the post’s continued work and service in the community, including becoming the caretaker of Greenwood Cemetery, the county’s oldest.
Post Commander the Rev. Bill Schafer accepted the commendation, stating it feels overwhelming to him for the post to be recognized, as he feels the Legion is used to getting criticized, not praised.
Schafer did speak on the cemetery, stating the post doesn’t feel comfortable with the lack of clarification of who is fully responsible for the cemetery.
He said the post is happy to help with the maintenance, but said he wants to know who owns the property in order to work out an agreement with the owner.
“We’d be more than glad to work with any entity,” Schafer said.
Greenwood Cemetery is more than 45 acres and has over 990 veterans from the county buried there.
Following the meeting, Frye and city Solicitor Ted Saad said the cemetery is owned by the inactive nonprofit Greenwood Cemetery Corporation, which has struggled for years to finance for maintenance of the cemetery.
Frye said it would be up to the corporation to either work out an official arrangement for outside help or to petition the county for a sale of the property.
