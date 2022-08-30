If you drink and drive, you just might get caught.
The state police in New Castle have announced that troopers will be conducting DUI enforcement activities throughout Lawrence County during the weekend of Sept. 16 through 18.
The checkpoint and enforcement will be on roads deemed to be high in DUI offenses. The purpose of the detail is to safeguard drivers traveling through the county's main roads, according to a state police news release.
