State police are warning residents of two suspicious vans driven by three men who tried to lure two girls in Wampum this week.
According to a report, the incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. while the two children were waiting at an intersection and noticed the men watching them, and one of the drivers yelled, "Hey, come!"
Police reported that the vans, both white, were parked at the intersection of Clyde and Main streets in front of the Wampum Presbyterian Church. One van had a minor dent in the back left and rear bumper and had two men in it. The other van had a dent in the left driver door and rear passenger door and had one man driving.
Anyone who sees the vans or has any information about them is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
