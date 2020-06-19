A Youngstown man is wanted after he ran from officers during a traffic stop and officers found drugs in his truck, New Castle police reported.
Tyron Teshawn Scott, 23, was pulled over in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck by police on East Washington Street around 2 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation. Police said they could smell marijuana upon approaching the truck.
The fabric on the headboard was loose and the officer reached into it and found a bag containing 8.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a bag containing 6.3 grams of suspected marijuana was in the rear driver door panel, the report said.
According to police, Scott gave police a false name of Tony Mitchell. As police were questioning him outside of the vehicle, he ran and they chased him but lost sight of him.
They found a driver’s license, $41 in cash and three phones in his console. The truck was impounded.
Scott is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.