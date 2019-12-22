WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a man who police said opened fire during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh, police said.
Wilkinsburg officers were dispatched to an intersection just after 1 a.m. Sunday after a report of a man threatening another person with a gun, Allegheny County police said.
The man fled, but after a brief pursuit he turned and fired a handgun at one of the officers, police said. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name wasn't immediately released.
Allegheny County police are investigating. The county district attorney's office has been given a preliminary briefing and will review the investigation once it is completed, police said. The Wilkinsburg officer has been placed on administrative duty as is standard policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.