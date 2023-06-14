New Castle police are working with multiple law enforcement agencies and trying to determine whether a shooting incident in Farrell is related to Saturday morning gunfire that killed a 15-year-old and injured two others locally.
Salem said the police are continuing to ask witnesses to come forward and give statements about what they saw early Saturday when gunfire erupted at Bollinger Playground on the city's West Side during a graduation party. Damian Jackson, 15, was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh with injuries to the groin or lower abdomen, and he later died.
Two others, Kaden Nero and Lierre Armstrong Jr., both around the same age as Jackson, suffered gunshot wounds to the back. Nero was also flown to Children's.
A Facebook post earlier this week by Nero's family member reported he is walking with a back brace and is going through physical therapy. He did not require surgery.
Armstrong was treated at UPMC Jameson Hospital for a bullet wound to the back.
Farrell's city manager issued a public safety announcement warning people to be more vigilant and aware of their surroundings during the city's Juneteenth celebrations Friday and Saturday. That warning came after gunfire reported around 5 p.m. June 5 near the Farrell High School football field while practice was going on. No one was injured. That incident preceded the New Castle homicide shooting.
New Castle police have not publicly identified any suspects in its shooting as of Sunday. Farrell police Chief Chuck Rubano said New Castle police shared photos with them and other departments to try to identify the suspects.
About 24 hours after the New Castle homicide, Farrell police also received an anonymous tip regarding five people wearing masks who were in a vehicle Sunday morning outside of a Farrell bar.
“The vehicle they were in was bullet-riddled and it matches the vehicle in the gun battle (in Farrell) on June 5,” Rubano said.
As police approached the vehicle, three passengers fled. One dropped a firearm, but after calling for assistance from Hermitage and Sharon police, the three were not found. Two other juveniles were taken into custody.
“I’m really worried,” Rubano said. “These are young kids that have these guns.”
(The (Sharon) Herald staff writer Melissa Klaric contributed to this report).
