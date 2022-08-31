Five people are facing drug-related charges after narcotics officers raided a South Side home that they said was in an unlivable condition.
New Castle police on Tuesday charged Sean Eric Nixon Jr., 29, of the 500 block of Lyndall Street, Cortney Marie Lane, 30, of West Reynolds Street, and Kelly Garcia, 36, of the 500 block of South Walnut Street. They also arrested Carl. L. Gardner, 52, who lives in the house, and Keith Richard Palmer, 40, whose address was unavailable. All five were inside the house in the 800 block of South Jefferson Street, when police arrived with a sealed search warrant.
Police reported in a criminal complaint the address, a known drug house, was in deplorable condition and raw sewage was in the basement.
The police arrived at the house around 4:50 p.m. Aug. 25 and found Nixon and Lane sitting at a kitchen table that was covered with a variety of drug paraphernalia, the complaint states, and Nixon also was in possession of a small amount of suspected heroin weighing about 7.8 gross grams.
The others were in a back room. The officers found a digital scale in the kitchen and drug paraphernalia was all over the house, the report said.
Police said the outside of the house was littered with garbage, and the police contacted New Castle code enforcement about the conditions of the property, the report said.
The house is owned and occupied by Gardner, who was wanted on an active bench warrant and was lodged in the Lawrence County jail. He was advised the house is being added to the city’s disorderly house list, the report said.
Palmer also was wanted on a warrant from Lawrence County Domestic Relations and was taken to jail, police said, and is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia. He reportedly had suspected heroin in his possession.
Nixon, Lane, Gardner and Garcia each are facing one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and Nixon additionally is charged with possession of a controlled substance in connection with the heroin he had in his possession, police reported.
