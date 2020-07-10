A Lower East Side woman is wanted by New Castle police for failing to report to the state as a Megan's Law violator.
The police have charged Autumn Reshelle Reid, 33, of 311 S. Walnut St. with one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
According to a criminal complaint filed against her in 2008 by police, Reid initiated sexual contact with two juvenile teens and exposed parts of her body to a group of the teens while visiting at a house in Shenango Township in September 2007.
Reid had pleaded guilty in 2008 to a charge of unlawful contact with a minor/sexual offenses, and to a charge of statutory sexual assault in 2009 in connection with the incident, and multiple other charges against her at the time were dropped as a result of the plea agreement. As a result, she was sentenced to time in a state correctional institution and was ordered to comply with the requirement of reporting to the state police under Megan's Law for 10 years upon her release from jail.
Her parole was violated in 2014 and she was resentenced at that time, according to court records.
In a complaint filed against her on June 30, city police reported that they received a request from the state police on June 25, for an investigation into the whereabouts of Reid. The report said that Reid had not registered with the state police since March 16, 2019, and she missed her registration period this year.
A city officer contacted Reid by phone on June 25 and told her she had missed her registration. She still had not registered on the Megan's Law site as of Thursday, police said. The officer tried to call her two other times after June 30 and she did not answer either call, the report said.
A warrant has been issued for Reid's arrest.
