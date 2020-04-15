Police: Medical issue caused crash

Neshannock Township police say a woman who drove off Wilmington Road and hit a utility pole Monday morning had suffered an apparent medical condition that caused the accident.
Police and Neshannock firefighters arrived around 9:35 a.m. at the crash site on Wilmington Road near Green Ridge Drive, to find the pole was knocked down, and the driver, Luellen Brocklebank, 53, of New Wilmington was inside her car. Drivers were blocking the road, and that part of the road was temporarily closed.
Brocklebank also suffered apparent injuries from the accident. She was transported by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital. Police said she was traveling south and went off the right side of the road.
Her car was towed.
