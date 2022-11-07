Police say a Meadville man found dead outside of an SUV in Slippery Rock Township on Thursday died of asphyxiation, and his death has been ruled a homicide.
The ruling was based on results of an autopsy performed Friday on Joseph DeTello, 40. The autopsy was performed at the Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said Monday no further details would be disclosed about the manner of death. He said the state police have been pursuing various leads in the investigation, and he is optimistic the case will be brought to a close soon.
Meanwhile, anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the criminal investigations unit of state police in New Castle at (724) 598-2211.
DeTello was found on the ground outside of his Volvo on Young Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. A passerby reported he saw DeTello on the ground and stopped to assist, thinking he was having issues with his tire, according to police information. The passerby administered CPR until paramedics arrived.
