A Lower East Side man is facing charges after bullets he fired from his gun inadvertently entered a neighbor’s home.
New Castle police reported two people were at home across the street when Myles Ware, 24, of the 600 block of North Ray Street, pulled the trigger on his assault rifle around 4:15 p.m. July 9.
According to a criminal complaint, a couple reported that the bullet went through their window.
Ware told police he was unloading his gun to take it apart to clean it when he accidentally fired a round. The bullet penetrated a wall in his house, entered the window across the street and became stuck in the window frame, police reported.
They confiscated the Aero Precision X15 rifle.
Ware was charged Tuesday with two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of prohibited discharge of firearms.
He was sent a summons to appear in court.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
