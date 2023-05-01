A man discovered by Union Township police in a vehicle at a park died by suicide, police said.
Police Chief Mark Julian said the vehicle was at Scotland Meadows Park for nearly half an hour Monday when police found him while on patrol. The 35-year-old New Castle man's name is not being released, pending notification of next of kin. He was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner Richard "R.J." Johnson.
