A New Castle man was charged with forgery, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after he wrote what police say were unauthorized checks he took from his mother-in-law.
According to the criminal complaint, James Miller, 44, can be seen on video surveillance inside a Moravia Street business on Aug. 27 writing an unauthorized check for $288.32.
Miller’s mother-in-law told police he also wrote another check to an individual for $150.
