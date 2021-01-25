A man arrested for drug suspicion tried to swallow the contents of a bag of suspected crack cocaine, according to New Castle police.
Officers arrested Marcus Anthony Pilgram, 30, of New York state and formerly Whippo St., around 9:20 p.m. Jan. 23 on a traffic stop at Lowry and Falls streets. At the time of his arrest, he told police he had been staying at a local motel.
After administering field sobriety tests, he was taken to the New Castle police station where police searched him and found a bag between his legs, and he turned it over to the officers, according to a criminal complaint. The police then noticed another larger bag containing a white substance, that he had hidden in the same area, the report said, and when the officers asked him to remove it, he put the bag into his mouth and swallowed the contents.
The police struggled with Pilgram as he tried to break free from them and ran out of the search room into the lobby, they reported. An officer deployed his Taser and hit Pilgram in the back. He continued to resist and fight with the police, and grabbed the white substance in his mouth and put it between his legs, the complaint states. Police reported that the white substance was all over the floor and on Pilgram's body.
An ambulance was summoned for possible fentanyl exposure and for Pilgram having eaten the suspected crack cocaine, police reported.
He then was taken to UPMC Jameson for teatment from ingesting the suspected narcotics, police said. Pilgram consented to a blood chemical test.
Altogether, police confiscated 11 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a bag about 2.5 grams of suspected marijuana and $324 in cash, according to the paperwork.
Pilgram is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault of a police officer, possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and driving while under the influence, and one count each of criminal attempt at escape, obstruction of administrative law, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, driving while his license is suspended, driving without rear lights, failure to obey traffic signals and disregarding traffic lanes.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.