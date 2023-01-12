A South Side man who accepted payment for work at a North Hill home is facing charges for failing to do the work.
New Castle police charged Patrick James Rodgers, 32, of East Reynolds Street with one count of theft.
According to a criminal complaint, A man reported he paid Rodgers $3,437.50 by check a year ago to remodel his house on East Leasure Avenue. He said Rodgers cashed the check but never returned to his house with the remodeling materials, nor did he repair anything in the house.
The man said he contacted Rodgers not long after that, who told him he was sick and that he would do the work soon. He said he has not heard from Rodgers since then.
Rodgers is the owner of P.R. Custom Contracting, located at 703 S. Mill St.
He was sent a summons to appear in court.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
