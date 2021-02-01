New Beaver Borough police say they don't know the identity of a man who stole a black GMC pickup truck from a Route 18 car wash Saturday.
The suspect reportedly had driven to the car wash in a vehicle he had carjacked on the South Side of Pittsburgh.
New Beaver police chief Clint Garver said the suspect drove to the borough in the car stolen from Pittsburgh and pulled into the car wash on Route 18. He then stole a pickup truck from the inside of a bay while its owner, who was outside of the truck, was putting his money in to wash it.
The suspect got into the driver's seat and drove away, Garver said, adding that the suspect left the carjacked car, a gray Chrysler sedan, behind at the car wash.
The truck owner told police he tried to grab the door handle of his truck to stop it, but he let go when the suspect pulled onto the highway and fled.
The police impounded the Chrysler and notified Pittsburgh police, he said.
The owner of the pickup truck told police his cell phone was in the truck, and a neighboring business owner called 911. The GMC truck fled south on Route 18, Garver said, adding, "We never saw the vehicle."
He said he received the call minutes after the incident occurred, around 1 p..m. Saturday. Other local police departments, including Wampum Borough and the state police, searched for the vehicle but did not see it.
Garver said the pickup truck was found abandoned later and recovered, and the man who stole it remains at large.
According to reports, the people who were in the Chrysler in Pittsburgh reported that they had been robbed at gunpoint at a gas station on East Carson Street. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Beaver police at (724) 656-9300.
