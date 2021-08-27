A man who reportedly raped an 11-year-old child a week ago shot himself in the face with a shotgun early Thursday when the New Castle police went to arrest him.
They have charged Stephen Anthony Karenbauer, 56, of Park Avenue in connection with the reported sexual assaults of a child.
City Police Chief Bobby Salem said Karenbauer is hospitalized with a gunshot wound.
Salem said that the police were contacted Wednesday by the children’s parents about the reported rape. Police went to his Park Avenue home around 2:40 a.m. Thursday to arrest him and surrounded his house. A German shepherd appeared at the door barking, and an officer looking through the screen door saw Karenbauer ascending the stairs, Salem said.
A family member corralled the dog and the police heard a gunshot ring out from upstairs, the chief said. The police found that Karenbauer had fired a 12-gauge shotgun once, hitting himself in the left cheek.
He was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital. No information was available about his condition Thursday afternoon.
The reported sexual assaults occurred on Aug. 19, according to a criminal complaint filed by the New Castle police. The matter was reported to the police by the child’s parents, after their children, ages 10 and 11, had told them what happened. Karenbauer was an acquaintance of their family.
The children told their parents that Karenbauer had been sexually assaulting them “for a while now,” according to the complaint, “and making them do things to him.”
The children said they were able to video record one of the incidents and that while he reportedly was raping one child, the other hid in the bedroom and recorded it on a cell phone, the complaint states.
The parents showed the video, which lasted about 10 to 15 minutes, to the police. The criminal complaint provides a graphic description of Karenbauer’s offenses with the child, based on what the police said they viewed on the video. They confiscated the phone with the video, the complaint states.
The child told police that he/she made up a story to tell Karenbauer to get him to stop, the report states.
The parents told the police that the other child had followed Karenbauer and the 11-year-old into the bathroom on multiple occasions and the 11-year-old reported that Karenbauer made him/her watch pornographic movies online.
Karenbauer was charged Thursday with one count of rape of a child and two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, pending his release from the hospital.
Salem said the investigation into the allegations by the children is ongoing and could possibly warrant additional future charges.
