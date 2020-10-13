HARRISBURG (AP) — A man was killed after a car hit his motorized wheelchair and fled the scene in Pennsylvania’s capital over the weekend, police said.
Harrisburg police were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and found the man with severe injuries.
He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Police say the sedan that fled the scene will have extensive damage to the front passenger side, including the headlight and bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.
