State police are reminding people not to be gullible about phone callers trying to get money from them for various reasons.
Police report that a Wayne Township man fell victim to a phone scam when he gave his social security number to a caller, who persuaded him to buy more than $1,000 worth of Ebay cards and provide him with the card information and values.
According to a police report, the 40-year-old man received a call around 5 p.m. Monday from a man who said he was with the Social Security Administration and was reporting that the man’s Social Security number had been compromised. The caller told the man that several accounts had been opened in his name that were associated with money laundering and drug trafficking.
The caller told the man that in order to resolve the issue and avoid arrest on a warrant, that he would be required to buy gift cards and send him the money.
The man then purchased $1,010 worth of the gift cards and relayed the gift card information to the caller.
The state police warn that people should be aware of phone scams and they should use sound judgment with callers and never give out personal information. Nor should they believe threatening calls about possible arrests.
A genuine government entity will never ask to be compensated with gift cards for any reason, police said.
