A Mahoningtown man was taken to a hospital and his arrest is pending after he reportedly doused himself and the inside of his apartment with gasoline.
New Castle police charged Tony M. Rice Sr., 55, of East Cherry Street in connection with the incident that resulted in the New Castle Fire Department being called around 2 p.m. Wednesday to help prevent the flammable situation from becoming worse.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the apartment building for a strong gasoline odor coming from Rice's apartment. Rice opened the door and police saw the floor inside was flooded with gasoline, police reported.
Rice also had poured gasoline on himself and refused to leave the unit, poured more gas on the floor and couch and told officers to leave. City fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the fire department was called initially for a gasoline spill.
The police were on scene when firefighters arrived and they found the man, identified as Rice, “had poured gasoline all of the floor and all over himself," he said.
Kobbe said Rice had lit paper on fire in the kitchen that was smoldering, and the firefighters put the fire out.
“We opened all the doors and windows, and we put electric fans in the doors to get out the fumes and dry up the gasoline,” Kobbe said, explaining vapors are what cause explosions, not the gasoline itself.
“When we got zero readings on our meters, we closed the apartment and locked it,” he said. The fire department was at the scene for about an hour and 15 minutes.
Had Rice actually lit himself on fire, “even with us standing there with our hose line, he would have sustained some serious burns before we had a chance to react,” Kobbe said. “It was a pretty intense situation.”
He credited the police for dissuading Rice from setting himself on fire and for being able to take him into custody.
According to the police report, one officer grabbed Rice and tried to arrest him, and he continued to struggle and refused to be handcuffed. Another officer punched him a couple of times in the left side and abdomen to gain control over him, and they were able to handcuff him, the report said.
Police said Rice continued to be combative at the hospital.
He is charged with criminal attempt at arson, risking catastrophe and recklessly endangering other persons.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, pending his release from the hospital.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
