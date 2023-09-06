A reported domestic incident Tuesday in Mahoning Township nearly turned deadly when a man reportedly confronted the police with a gun in his hand.
The officers stunned Brett Andrew Pagley, 43, of the 1700 block of Mohawk School Road before they arrested him.
After several warnings that they would have to shoot him, Pagley put down his gun and a woman took it inside the house to keep it away from him, according to a criminal complaint.
The police were called to a nearby house in the 1800 block of Mohawk School Road, where a domestic disturbance reportedly was occurring.
A woman there advised Pagley, who was her former boyfriend, was calling and harassing her by voicemail, threatening to burn down her parents' house and kill them. She told police she was afraid for her own and her parents' lives.
An officer went to Pagley's house nearby and he walked outside holding a handgun at his side, the complaint said. The officer drew his duty gun and told Pagley to drop his.
Pagley ordered the officer, using an expletive, to get off his property, the report said. The officer advised Pagley again to drop his gun and he moved it behind his back, then to his side again. The officer told Pagley if he did not drop the gun, he would be forced to shoot, he reported.
Pagley then put the gun on the porch step, which is when a woman removed it.
Pagley refused to get on the ground to be handcuffed and turned away from the officer. He reached to grab the gun but it no longer was there, the police reported. He then tried to go back into the house.
Pagley was hit with the Taser, but he still refused to cooperate, and he kicked an officer in the arm and hand, bruising him, the complaint states.
Other officers arrived on scene and assisted in getting him into the police vehicle.
Pagley is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault and loitering and prowling at night.
He was arraigned by Senior District Judge Scott McGrath and committed to the Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
