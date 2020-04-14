A South Side man is facing charges for coughing near a store clerk and telling the employee that he has coronavirus, according to New Castle police.
The incident occurred around 8:14 a.m. April 6 at the Speedway convenience store at 208 N. Jefferson St. downtown, according to a city police report. Charges were filed Monday against 26-year-old Michael Quear of 3 W. Home St., according to police chief Bobby Salem.
The store employees told police that a man, who later was identified as Quear, walked into the store and tried to buy cigarettes, but the salesperson denied him because he did not have identification.
Quear became agitated and approached the sales counter a second time, coughing repeatedly near and towards the employee, saying that they'd better disinfect the store because he has the coronavirus, the police report said. He then left the store in a black truck.
Police said they identified Quear from a store surveillance video. He faces one count each of recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment, and he will be sent a summons to appear in court.
The police are reminding people that during these difficult times, they should be considerate of others rather than engaging in intimidation and spreading fear, Salem said. The officers will thoroughly investigate and prosecute anyone for any such inappropriate actions against members of the community, he said.
