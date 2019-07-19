A Fombell man accused of assaulting a woman and a police officer is in the Lawrence County jail.
Ellwood City and state police responded Saturday to a report of a domestic dispute on Wurtemburg Road, Wayne Township, where Travis Bates, 28, reportedly was involved in an argument with a 53-year-old woman. Bates continued to argue with and threaten the woman, police said, as officers attempted to detain him.
Bates resisted arrest, according to state police, and injured an Ellwood City police officer.
Bates was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital to be evaluated for injuries he sustained while resisting law enforcement, police said.
Bates was arraigned Tuesday on single counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and harassment. He was placed in the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
