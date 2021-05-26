A North Beaver Township man who fled police following an incident at a Union Township motel last month reportedly wrecked his motorcycle on some railroad tracks.
Joseph Serjak, 30, of 148 Vance Road, is in the Lawrence County jail, facing 23 drug, fleeing and traffic-related charges in connection with the incident. He was arrested on five felony warrants for other cases, and charges in the April 24 motel incident were filed against him Monday after a month-long investigation.
The police also initially arrested 37-year-old Ashley Rose Annarumo, who was staying in the same room with Serjak. According to a criminal complaints against both individuals, police upon entering their motel room saw suspected methamphetamine, syringes, marijuana and other suspected narcotics and paraphernalia there. Annarumo was taken into custody, and the motel manager told police Serjak was out riding his motorcycle.
According to a criminal complaint against Annarumo, officer subsequently served a search warrant on the room and reportedly found a total of 54.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2.5 suspected Xanax bars, four suspected amphetamine pills and 3.3 gross grams of suspected marijuana, according to the complaint. They also confiscated a total of $559, a flashlight battery-powered mixer with about 3.4 grams of unidentified white powder and a digital scale.
As a detective initially was securing the motel room, Serjak pulled into the parking lot and, upon seeing police, sped back onto Sampson Street, failing to use his turn signals, police said. Police pursued the motorcycle and Serjak failed to stop as he was driving 65 mph on Route 422 through city streets and Mahoningtown. He then led police on Route 18 toward Wampum Road, turned onto a gravel road by some railroad tracks before an officer chased him on foot.
He tried to jump the tracks with his bike, but crashed, left it on the tracks and ran into a wooded area. The officer chasing him ordered him to stop, and found him lying on the ground just off the railroad tracks, the police reported.
As Serjak was being arrested, other officers notified the Norfolk Southern Railroad to stop all train traffic until the motorcycle was removed from the train tracks.
The police in searching Serjak found a KA-BAR-style knife strapped to his leg and a container of Xanax bars in his pocket, the complaint states. The officer who chased Serjak reported that his uniform was damaged in the scuffle.
Serjak is charged with fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, careless driving, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, not having required financial responsibility, criminal mischief, accident damage to unattended vehicle, driving without valid inspection, driving an unregistered vehicle, trespass by motor vehicle and multiple traffic violations.
He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set a nonmonetary bond for those charges because he already is being held in the jail for multiple other cases.
Annarumo also was arrested April 24 at the hotel room on Route 422. She was arrested on outstanding felony warrants, according to a criminal complaint, and charged with four counts of drug possession with intent to deliver and three counts of drug possession. She also is separately facing a felony retail theft charge, accused of stealing $243 worth of merchandise on Jan. 4 from Dunham's.
She also is in the jail, and is held on both sets of charges on bonds totaling $100,000.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until legally determined (or adjudicated) to be guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.