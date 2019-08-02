An East Side man is out of jail on bail after police arrested him for allegedly driving under the influence with an infant in his car.
New Castle police have charged Aaron Michael Hookway, 25, of 811 Pollock Ave., in connection with a traffic stop at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Cedar Street in Mahoningtown.
According to a criminal complaint, Hookway was driving a black Mercedes Benz and an officer was stopped behind him at two traffic lights. The officer reported that he saw the car speed away both times when the lights changed to green, adding that the car was weaving and traveling about 50 mph.
The officer followed the car, noting that it was accelerating at high speed until it made a sharp, abrupt turn onto Cedar Street. According to the officer, he then tried to stop the car but it continued to the intersection of Swansea Street, where it abruptly stopped, the paperwork says.
Hookway, police said, was driving the car with two passengers, and an infant was in the back seat in a safety car seat. Police said they detected a smell of alcohol on Hookway and an odor of burned marijuana coming from the car, adding that when he refused to comply with a field sobriety test, they arrested him. The other occupants were released and the police impounded the car, the court papers state.
Police reported that Hookway also refused a blood test at the hospital. He was turned over to a family member, and later arraigned on one count of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of driving under the influence, and one count each of reckless driving, careless driving, driving at unsafe speed and disregarding traffic lanes. District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright set his bond at $2,500.
