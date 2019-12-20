New Castle police are investigating a possible arson in the city.
Officers were called to a house at 1421 S. Jefferson St., at 7:23 p.m. on Dec. 13.
The two-story, wood frame house was fully engulfed in flames when the New Castle Fire Department arrived, according to the police report.
A neighbor told officers the structure had been vacant for two years. However, the fire department said power lines were connected to the house.
It is not known if service was still provided to the building.
The fire appeared to have started at the back of the house, fire officials said. The investigation indicated utilities had been shut off prior to the fire.
The front wall was the only wall left standing.
The others had collapsed into the basement, according to the report, leaving the house destroyed and the structure unsafe.
Officials also said that the investigating officer received an anonymous call reporting that the house was to be torn down and an individual had received permission to take scrap metal out of the building.
The caller speculated that a cigarette might have started the fire.
The report concluded the fire was suspicious in nature and is considered an arson.
No charges have been filed.
